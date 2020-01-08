Indianola Community Forum

The city of Indianola to host a community forum that focuses on recent violence in the area.
Police Chief Edrick Hall said he hopes concerned citizens will attend and share their ideas about how to stop local violence.
The event is scheduled for Thursday at the B.B. King Museum, kicking off at 6:30 p.m.
The forum is open to the public. Indianola Mayor Steve Rosenthal is expected to be in attendance along with prosecutors and other officials.
