INDIANOLA - Indianola has issues with their streetlights working consistently. The city is fed up with paying Entergy for the power the streetlights use.
Indianola resident Brenda White says, "It make you feel more comfortable because when you in danger you can park up under a light. Someone can see you if you up under a light. Neighbors and other folks are walking, and things are happening late at night. But they do need to fix the light."
Indianola mayor Ken Featherstone says nothing had been officially decided about the issue. But the problem with streetlights isn't new.
Alderman Darrell Simpson told Delta News that the city's dissatisfied with the streetlights because it's been happening for months, and they've reached out to Entergy about fixing the lights. He says it can go into the thousands that it actually costs the city to pay for the electricity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.