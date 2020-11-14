Indianola Drive Thru Food Giveaway

The Sunflower County Sheriff's Department also holding a drive thru food give away.
The department teaming up with the Boss Lady Crisis Team as well as the Mississippi Crisis Foundation for the giveaway. A huge line of cars were ready to go well before the drive thru got started. In the boxes were fruits, dairy products and poultry.
Sheriff James Haywood, deputies and inmates assisted with delivering boxes with contact-less delivery. Volunteers placed boxes in trunks and backseats.
The group tells us they hope to host more events like this in the future.
