Indianola Drive Thru Testing

Drive-thru testing for coronavirus got underway in Indianola.
The site is set up by the Delta Health Center. CEO John Fairman tells us the site and turnout was busy, estimating just over 200 tests being done before noon. And just a note, residents do not have to exhibit symptoms to get tested at this site. Fairman said it's important to help those who are asymptomatic to help slow the spread of the disease. Delta Health Center offering nasal swab tests that get results in just a few days.
Fairman said knowing your status on whether or not you have coronavirus is extremely important.
"It's the same as if you have HIV or AIDES, if you don't know your status you could be doing all kinds of community harm and this is the same way and that's why we feel very strongly that we should test all comers regardless of whether they are symptomatic or not and we are fortunate that we ave some funding to be able to test people so there is no out of pocket pay on their part," he said.
The testing site is located at 510 Highway 82 West in the parking lot. The site will be open Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The staff asks that if you have an insurance card that you take it , and that everyone take a valid ID.
