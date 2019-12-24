Indianola Homicide Investigation

Topping your headlines tonight, an Indianola teen is dead after shots were fired early this morning by the street corner of Pershing and Roosevelt.
Police say seventeen-year-old Aquavious Hines died at the hospital this morning from the gunshot wounds he sustained. The homicide is still under investigation by the Indianola Police Department, but they say that at this time they have two persons of interest in the case who may have been acquaintances with the victim.
No arrests have been made and there is still no known motive.
