Indianola Homicide

In indianola, one woman is dead after gun fire erupted Friday night just before sunset.
The incident took place on the corner of Garrard Avenue and Curtis Street according to the Enterpirse-Tocsin. The victim was 24 year old Alberta Garner. She is the second young woman gunned down in Indianola since March. Police have one suspect in custody according to the Enterprise-Tocsin.
If you have any information on this crime you are asked to call the Indianola Police Department at 662-887-1811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.