Indianola Murder Suspect in Custody

An update to a story we brought you earlier this week, a suspect is in custody in the death of Aquavious Hines.
16 year old Stedarrish Herman of Moorhead turned himself in on Wednesday. He has been taken into custody for the shooting that took place Tuesday morning near the street corner of Pershing and Roosevelt in Indianola. Aquavious Hines was shot and later died from his injuries at the hospital. According to police, the two were acquaintances. Herman is facing a charge of manslaughter at this time. No bond information is available.
