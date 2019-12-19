The Indianola Police Chief is pushing for a pay raise for officers as a way to help with being so short staffed.
The chief says it's getting harder to find officers because of the lower pay Indianola offers. Surrounding police forces offer more competitive pay. Currently they offer thirteen seventy-two an hour. In comparison, Ruleville Police Department makes around $14.25 an hour and Cleveland Police Department makes almost $21 an hour.
Chief Hall says it's not just about enticing new officers to work, but taking care of people already on the force.
"When my people hurt and when I'm talking about that I mean my officers, when their moral is down mine is too. You know when you come to work and you don't know if you're going home at the end of the day, when you walk out the door and you kiss your child or kiss your significant other goodbye and you don't know if you're going home at the end of the day that's enough to deal with by itself. You shouldn't have to worry about if you have enough money to pay your bills at the end of the day."
There is a board meeting scheduled for next Monday where Chief Hall plans on speaking on behalf of the Indianola Police Department about the pay raise.
He encourages anyone wanting to make a difference in the community to pick up an application from City Hall.
