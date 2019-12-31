Indianola Police Department Gets Pay Raise

The Indianola Police Department has more to celebrate during the holidays. A pay raise for officers was approved at a recent board meeting.
The proposal raised the hourly pay for officers from $13.72 to $15 an hour. The new raise brings the department closer to surrounding departments in terms of compensation. Indianola reports facing a shortage of officers and its been mostly due to the pay.
Chief Edrick Hall tells us the new raise is a step in the right direction.
"I feel relief but there's still work to do now that our pay is kind of equivalent to the area's now we begin the daunting task of trying to recruit and let people know that we pay what the others pay, so we can try to bring in qualified officers to protect the citizens of Indianola. So this was the first phase which was a big one and I'm grateful to the mayor and board for giving them the raise that they deserve."
The new raise will take effect in the next few weeks. To apply, pick up an application at city hall to begin the application process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.