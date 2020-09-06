Indianola Police Investigating Double Homicide

Indianola Police are investigating what appears to be a double homicide.
Police were working the crime scene on the 900 block of Pershing Avenue and according to investigators officers received a call around 4:30 a.m. in the afternoon and arrived at the scene where they found two women deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
The two victims 58 year old Doris Floyd and 44 year old Latonya Hodges were mother and daughter.
Police do have one suspect in custody right now. 32 year old Randolyn Faint. He's said to have been dating Latonya. It's not clear yet what charges will be filed. This is an on going investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.