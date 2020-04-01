Indianola Street Repairs

The Indianola aldermen board votes to set money aside for street repairs.
One million dollars has been set aside for the road repairs. The five alderman chose two streets in their wards that they felt needed work the most. The city is reviewing the streets in question and cost factors. The city wants to examine the infrastructure underneath the roads to see if those need work first. Right now officials are still in the process of estimating cost factors. The ten roads on the list might be narrowed down due to the cost of the work that has to be done. As of right now there is no official start date for the street repairs.
