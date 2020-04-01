Inmate at South Mississippi Correctional Institution Dies

An inmate from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville has been pronounced dead Monday evening.
WLBT reports the inmate died at the Greene County Hospital. The name of the inmate has not been released and is waiting until the next of kin is notified.
No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.
