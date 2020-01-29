Inmate Collapses and Dies in Dekalb

An inmate collapses and dies in Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility in Dekalb.
WLBT reports 28-year old Limarion Reaves was talking to a relative on the phone when he became sick around 1:00 p.m. yesterday.
AED shocks and CPR were administered until an ambulance arrived.
The cause of death is pending autopsy results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.