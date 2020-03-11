Inmate Death in Rankin County

An inmate serving life for homicide died last night at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.
80-year old David W. Parvin was convicted of murder in Monroe County, with one conviction overturned on appeal before the Mississippi State Supreme Court.
He was tried, found guilty again, and sentenced to life in march of 2014.
The Mississippi court of appeals later affirmed his conviction and sentence.
Foul play is not suspected in Parvin's death. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.
This marks the 26th inmate to die in custody since December 29th.
