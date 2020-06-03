62-year-old Harold Ramsey passed away at the Delta Regional Medical Center.
He had been hospitalized over the past months due to a chronic illness.
However, the cause of death has yet to be determined.
Ramsey was serving a 12 year sentence for aggravated assault and nonresidential burglary in Alcorn County.
He was sentenced in June of 2019.
