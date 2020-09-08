Inmate Dies at Prison in Rankin County

An inmate housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County has been pronounced dead.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections report 64-year old Charles E. Wilson died Sunday night while in prison.
An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.
Wilson was serving a life sentence plus 40 years for kidnapping and rape. He was convicted back in March 1983 in Amite County.
