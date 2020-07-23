Inmate Dies from South MS Correctional Institution

An inmate from Greenwood serving his sentence at a South Mississippi prison dies.
MDOC is investigating the death of 32- year old Nathaniel Taylor. On Wednesday afternoon, Taylor was taken by ambulance from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville to the Greene County Hospital. Taylor was pronounced dead in the emergency room.
An autopsy will be done.
Taylor was convicted for a total of 20 years. 5 years for robbery in Washington County in 2015. 15 years for armed robbery and 5 years for possession of stolen property in Leflore County back in 2016.
