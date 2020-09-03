Inmate Dies in Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

An inmate was pronounced dead at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Wednesday morning.
Mississippi Department of Corrections reports 50- year old Scott William Deters is suspected to have died from natural causes. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.
Deters was sentenced for a total of 11 years in September 2019 for two convictions in different counties. Four years for prescription forgery in Harrison County and 7 years for possession of a controlled substance in Stone County.
