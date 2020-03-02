Inmate Dies in Lawrence County Jail

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate at Lawrence County Jail on Saturday.
WJTV reports 49-year-old Chadwick Coglyn of Bogue Chitto was booked on Saturday. The cause of the death is pending autopsy results. This is an ongoing investigation.
