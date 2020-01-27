Inmate Dies in Marshal County Prison

The rising death toll for inmates in Mississippi prisons continues to rise as a second inmate is found dead over this past weekend.
WLBT reports 39- year old Jermaine Tyler was found dead in his housing unit in Marshal County Correctional Facility.
Tyler was found Saturday night around 8:15 with no initial signs of foul play.
His body is being taken to Pearl, Mississippi for an autopsy.
This is an ongoing investigation.
