Inmate Dies in Parchman Hospital

An inmate died on Thursday at the hospital in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
72- year old Linnon McClendon was sentenced back in August 2014 for three crimes committed back in September 2013. McClendon was serving 7 years for non residential burglary and 15 years for two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton says McClendon's medical condition was declining due to age. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.