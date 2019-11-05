Inmate Escapes from Lincoln County

Mississippi department of corrections is looking for an escaped inmate from Lincoln County.
46 - year old Dennis Farrell Blansett was last seen at 1 pm yesterday around Highway 51 three miles north of Bogue Chitto.
Blansett left supervision on his work detail for the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
MDOC describes Blansett as a 5 foot 8 male that weight one hundred and sixty pounds. He has hazel eyes and bushy salt-pepper colored hair.
Blansett was sentenced March 2018 for 30 years for six convictions, including five counts of non-residential burglary and one count of taking a motor vehicle in Marion County..
If you see Blansett, call the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
