Inmate Found Unconscious in Cell

An inmate from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution has been found dead.
WLBT reports 48-year old Troy Michael Daughtery was found unconscious in his bed Saturday evening. Daughtery was serving a life sentence for capital murder and had been in prison for nearly 21 years.
No foul play is suspected in his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.