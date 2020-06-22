Inmate Found Unresponsive in Cell in Vaiden

An inmate from Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden is found dead in his cell on Thursday.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections reports 30- year old Phillip E. Adelsheimer was found unresponsive in his cell.
No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.
Adelsheimer was serving 25 years for two counts of residential burglary in Rankin county. He was sentenced in July 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.