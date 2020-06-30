Inmate from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility Dies in Jackson Hospital

An inmate from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County dies in a Jackson hospital on Saturday.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections report 58-year old Herman David Wiley died Saturday at Merit Health Central in Jackson. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death. No foul play is suspected.
Wiley was convicted of two sex crimes in Desoto County 21 years ago. He was convicted of two counts of fondling a child and two counts of sexual battery and sentenced to serve a total of 30 years back in June 1999.
