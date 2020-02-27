36-year old inmate Omar Beard died at a hospital after being transported there. Beard was being housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility before his death. His body was sent for autopsy to determine cause of death.
top story
Inmate from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility Dies
Brice Bement
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Greenwood Police Investigate Break Ins
- Red Zone podcast: Ted Gilmore leaving the Badgers and hockey postseason coming up
- Inmate from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility Dies
- Oprah Winfrey can't remember celebrities
- Daniel Radcliffe quits gaming apps
- Leigh Whannell wants to make Upgrade sequel
- Letitia Wright to star in The Silent Twins
- Three Arrested in Connection to Alcorn State Deaths
Most Popular
Articles
- Man Arrested in Connection to Hit and Run in Grenada
- Yazoo High School Principal Indicted
- Charges upgraded in Alcorn State shooting suspect
- Fire Erupts in Downtown Greenville
- Ban on Fetal Heartbeat Abortion Law Upheld
- Highway Closure in Yazoo County
- Missing Greenville Man
- Greenwood Wastewater Pipe Collapse
- Hit and Run Leaves One Man Dead in Grenada
- GHEC Preview Day
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 29
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.