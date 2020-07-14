Inmate from Parchman Dies Sunday in Greenville Hospital

An inmate from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman died Sunday afternoon.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections reports reports 57- year old Owen Nelson died Sunday afternoon at Allegiance Speciality Hospital in Greenville.
No foul play is suspected in his death. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death. Nelson had been hospitalized at the prison hospital and off site since April.
Nelson has been serving a life sentence after being convicted in 1994 of robbing a bank teller in Marion County back in April 1993.
