An inmate serving life in prison has died in Parchman.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections reports 56- year old Robert Floyd McGuire was found unresponsive on his rack at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Monday morning.
He was then taken to the prison hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the Sunflower County coroner, there were no obvious signs of trauma to his body. An autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death.
McGuire was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and sentenced in 2012 in Rankin County.
