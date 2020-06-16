Inmate from Wilkinson County Regional Correctional Facility Found Dead in Cell

Mississippi Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at Wilkinson County Regional Correctional Facility.
WLBT reports 31-year old Andre Donnell Christian Cooper was found unresponsive in his cell yesterday. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.
Cooper was serving a 13 year sentence for burglary and armed robbery in Forrest County.
