Inmate Housed in Parchman Prison Dies

An inmate house at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has died at the prison hospital.
64- year old Anthony Bell was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon. The Mississippi Department of Corrections say the cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy.
Bell had been in prison for eight years for sexual battery. He was sentenced to 20 years in October 2012 in Desoto County.
