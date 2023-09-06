Inmate loses appeal

An inmate serving a life sentence for murder isn't getting a new trial.
The Mississippi Court of Appeals, in a ruling issued Tuesday, denied relief for Derrick Goode.
In 2013, a Bolivar County jury found Goode guilty of murder in the death of Timothy Devine.
In his appeal, Goode filed motions to set aside the jury's verdict, claiming it was "against the overwhelming weight of the evidence," and that certain photographs should not have been allowed as evidence and that the trial court refused to use certain jury instructions proposed by the defense.
The Court of Appeals did not find an error in the proceedings, and affirmed the conviction and sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.