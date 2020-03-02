Inmates Found Dead at Parchman Identified

One of the two Parchman inmates who died last week has been identified.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton confirms that 61-year old Timothy Sharp died Friday at the prison hospital. He was serving a 20 year sentence for child molestation and sexual battery from Ittawamba county. No foul play is suspected in his death.
He was set to be released in October. The second inmate has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin. The cause of death for both inmates is believed to be natural causes, but is still under investigation pending results of autopsy.
