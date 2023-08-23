A Delta Native and military veteran now has a talk show available on the streaming app, Tubi. He is the son of a local activist who speaks against gun violence. The Delta News' Woodrow Wilkins recently caught up with the host of the "Ken Meeks Show."
(Editor's note: The following transcript is of the interview as it appeared on "Delta News Morning." The video here is of the full interview, and includes material that was edited from the broadcast version.)
Ken Meeks: "Dance with your wife's girlfriend."
Mike Hill: "Bad move. Especially if she fine."
Woodrow Wilkins: From the humble beginnings of Sunflower County, the town of Drew, to hosting your own talk show on Tubi. I watched one this morning, it was pretty good.Let's start back at the beginning. I read your bio, and you served time in the Navy. Why did you do that? And what was that like?
Meeks: From a small town in Mississippi. Population 15 hundred to 2 thousand. And the only jobs and roles that we had were factory roles. We either had factory roles or correctional roles. And I wanted to do something a little different. There's nothing going on in Mississippi. No resources, right? I didn't want to go to college and have my mom continue to pay through school and pay for other things that I needed. So I wanted to grow up and be a man. So I joined the military in 1998. That's why I decided to leave Drew, Mississippi.
Wilkins: The Ken Meeks show. It's on Tubi. Walk me through development, how you got the idea, how you got it produced and onto a streaming platform.
Meeks: So, in the Navy, I had this friend, female, She used to always say, 'This not the Ken Meeks show. This ain't the Ken Meeks show. You so cocky. You so confident" And I was like, you know what? It is the Ken Meeks show. And I'm gonna create it.
Meeks: Raisins in the potato salad.
Hill: Hell naw, man!
Wilkins: Where did the question about raisins come from?
Meeks: I wanted, again, I want it to be fun. I was talking to Mike Hill. And if you know Mike Hill, he works for Fox Sports, and ESPN, very fun guy. So he looks mixed. He looks like he could be black and Caucasian. So let me ask him how do you like your potato salad? And his answer was, 'Hell naw.' So yeah, I just want it be fun.
Wilkins: I want to change the topic just a moment. Your mother, Shirley Meeks, she's still in Drew, and we at the Delta News have covered her several times, as she's trying to limit gun violence. So give me a few words abotu her efforts and how that's working.
Meeks: Amazing person. Awesome. Takes initiative. For the people. I could keep going and going and going about my mom. and even if she wasn't my mother, I would say she's a great woman. We just came from Chicago. for the GSU Moms Demand conference.And let me tell you my mom walked around, and she was spekaing and she was giving ideas, great ideas for women who are survivors who've lost their daughter or their son, which I can't imagine.
Wilkins: Thanks, Ken. One more shout out for the Ken Meeks Show. That's on Tubi. You've got two episodes that are available right now. How many more are in production?
Meeks: I have about six more episodes that are already produced. Kountry Wayne. Coco Brown. And The Michael Blackson Show that I'm putting out as well. So I'll soon have a lot of shows. Go watch it. Tubi free. It's free. So just go, download it and watch the Ken Meeks Show. And tell a friend.about the Ken Meeks Show.
Wilkins: Thanks, Ken. Congratulations on getting the platform. And I'm looking forward to the next one.
Meeks: All right, Woodrow. Thank you, brother.
