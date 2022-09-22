JACKSON - is Mississippi headed for recession? State economist Corey Miller thinks there's a 35 percent chance the state will face tough times
That's what he told the legislative budget committee this week. Lieutenant governor Delbert Hosemann though believes recession is a sure thing, pointing out miller and others predicted 2.5 percent inflation... But we got 8.
Meantime, miller says the Mississippi economy slowed for sure... But called both state and national economies "resilient". To back up his case, Miller says more people are working than before the pandemic, with 11-thousand jobs below February 2020. Miller said the labor "participation rate", that's people eligible to work remains excessively low at just 55.2 percent when the national average is 62.4.
What's the holdup? A lack of workers forcing wages higher, the invasion of Ukraine and supply shortages, mostly from China’s COVID fears all play a role. That all plays into the upcoming state budget. Mississippi has about 350 million in extra COVID money laying around that could help in a recession.
Meantime, state department heads have their hands out for operating cash in the new fiscal year. Personnel board head Kelly Hardwick says state pay increases could get as slim as 1.5 percent over several years. Mental health director Wendy Bailey wants an extra 26 million, mostly for better pay.
Corrections director Burl Cain wants 32 million more, to avoid a federal lawsuit about the poor conditions in Mississippi prisons. Andrea Sanders who runs child protection services wants 15 million more to help families who adopt children. No it's not just the grocery store where costs keep going up.... Will it all result in recession? Nobody's crystal ball seems very clear at the moment.
