Issaquena County Jail Closing

The Issaquena County Jail will be closing their doors in just two short weeks sparking backlash from locals and the sheriff.
WJTV reports the Board of Supervisors is shutting down the facility due to funding.
The corrections facility also has neighboring counties inmates sent there as well as state department corrections moving inmates in and out.
The facility closing will put 53 people out of work.
Issaquena Board of Supervisors saw the jail as costing more money than was coming in to house inmates and pay staff.
There's no information on where the inmates will be moved to.
The building will be closed December 17th.
