Issaquena County Jail Update

An update from the Issaquena County Jail.
State officials previously announced the facility was targeted for closure.
However, county officials vowed they would try to keep the facility open.
The jail employs around 50 people.
A representative with the sheriff's department said there are no layoffs currently.
Now the county is working on a plan to finance the jail to keep it operating even if it loses state funding.
