Itta Bena Curfew

In Itta Bena, a city wide curfew was just adopted.
That's after the Board of Alderman and the mayor met at the most recent board meeting. The new curfew of course due to the coronavirus pandemic. The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It went into effect earlier this week.
