Jackson St. Paddy's Day Parade Cancelled due to Coronavirus Concerns

For the first time in 37 years, the St. Patrick's Day parade in Jackson will be cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
According to the Hal's St. Paddy's Day Parade and Festival Facebook page, it will not take place on March 28th.
Saying quote "the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, and partners is our top priority."
They went on to say that the decision was made with heavy hearts and they look forward to next year.
