GREENVILLE-GREENWOOD-CLEVELAND - Experts continue to call the water situation in Jackson, dire, as it recovers from too much water in the streets.... and not enough coming out of faucets.
But before you jump to the conclusion that what's going on in Jackson has anything to do with the delta... hear this: It doesn't.
While we all watch the drama in Jackson over the water disaster there.... We in The Delta can take comfort in the fact that while yes we have a few issues with our water... NONE of them for now, rise to the level of what Jackson's facing.
The massive failure at Jackson's biggest water plant has everyone in Mississippi apparently running to stores for bottled water.
But lets' face it, the water problem is JACKSON's problem. Even most of its suburbs have plenty, and in The Delta, from what we can tell, we're literally and figuratively a long way from that.
But just what IS our water situation in the Delta.
We took a look at our 4 largest cities to give you a "taste".
Most of us get our water from the Cockfield Aquifer deep underground, which passes through three ancient cypress swamps giving our water that lovely brown color in most places.
As for cities Let's start with Greenville... Yes, we have brown water.... but test after tests show nothing wrong with it.
We even got notice in the Chicago Tribune for it. The Tribune reported Greenville tests for bacteria at 64 locations every month.
Greenville's water system serves nearly 32-thousand people according to the Environmental Working Group, it comes from the ground and the EWG found 12 contaminants that exceeded its guidelines.
Greenville also has had a bit of a wastewater problem, something it settled with the U.S. Government a while back.
Now let's travel to the top of The Delta and Clarksdale, which serves 18-thousand customers, gets its water from the ground and the EWG also found 12 water contaminants that exceeded its guidelines.
Next, Greenwood, Where its water and electricity subsidiary serves 16-thousand people from its groundwater reserves. The Environmental Working Group only found 7 contaminants that exceeded its health guidelines.
According to EWG, you'll find the Water in Cleveland, cleanest. Cleveland's 13-thousand water customers only have 4 contaminants that exceed Environmental Working Group health guidelines.
So, unless you're snapping up every case of water in sight to send down to your Grandma... or your kids down in Jackson... relax.
The Delta has no water crisis... at least for now.
And when it comes to the brown water of Greenville and other places.... it's said, its mineral content actually provides benefits.
We've got a poem the Greenville Chamber of Commerce put out about it...
By: Fredricka Nelken
Our Delta water has passed test after test
The ecologists prove it's the very best.
Its mineral content is one of renown
But visitors ask: "Why is it brown?"
Guests who come to visit prepare for a bath,
We hear shouts of revulsion and then a gasp
They flee the bathroom in robe and gown
"I can't bathe in that water--my God, it's brown!"
We assure these people of its medicinal good
And praise the water's values just as we should.
They're not convinced, they continue to frown
"We can't drink this stuff--the ice cubes are brown"
We try magical prose, behave like a genie,
But guests will never accept a brown martini.
They love our hospitality in each hamlet and town,
But they demand bottled water--your water is brown!
Strangers eye each glassful with doubt and disgust
"Do you purify this stuff with Delta dust?"
They like the taste but find it hard to drink down,
Because esthetically it's pathetic--this water is BROWN!
