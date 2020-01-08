Jail Fight in Hinds County

An altercation occurred between two inmates at the Raymond Detention Center.
The Hinds County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there was a disturbance between two inmates in pod a around 5:15 Tuesday evening. They say there were no riots or threats reported at this time.
No injuries were reported and authorities are investigating.
WLBT reports Captain Tyree Jones says the inmates were able to get out of their cells because the locks on the doors are not working properly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.