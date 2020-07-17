Jay Z and Meek Mill Call for MS Legislators to Override Vetoed Reform Bill

A social justice group backed by musicians Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and others are asking for Mississippi legislators to override a bill on criminal justice reform that Governor Tate Reeves vetoed.
This is according to WLBT. Senate Bill 2123 was originally passed by the House and Senate, but shut down by Governor Tate Reeves. Reeves argued the bill was quote "well-intentioned, but too far," also saying that two third of Republicans in the Senate voted against the bill.
The Reform Alliance, founded by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and others says the veto should be overruled, allowing two thousand incarcerated people to become eligible for parole.
The bill would allow people convicted of violent offenses to be eligible for parole after completing 50 percent of their sentence, or 20 to 30 years.
It would also allow people convicted of nonviolent offenses to be eligible for parole at 25 percent of their sentence served.
The Reform Alliance also says the bill could help reduce prison overcrowding and save taxpayers near 45 million dollars.
Back in February, Jay-Z and rapper Yo Gotti filed a lawsuit in February on behalf of inmates living at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, saying the poor living conditions resulted in deaths of the inmates.
