Jim Hood Visits Greenwood Before Election

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Hood made an appearance in Greenwood today as part of last minute campaigning before Tuesday's election.
Hood met voters outside the Leflore County Courthouse. Voters had a chance to pose questions and speak with the a-g and candidate for Mississippi governor. Hood's campaign focuses on Mississippi roads, healthcare and education and strengthening the bi-partisanship in the state.
Hood said he doesn't put too much thought into his opponent, Tate Reeves' support from President Trump and Vice President Pence.
"It's really more about just me running on the issues in this race and it's not about all this partisanship. I've tried to keep that away from the situation, let people make logical decisions based on the issues in this race and not worry with partisanship. All this partisan bickering in Washington, even in Jackson has gotten us nowhere and we got to change that," Hood said.
The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and if you're in line at 7 you will still be able to cast a vote.
