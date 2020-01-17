John Couey Sentenced For Falsifying Water Quality Results

A Greenville man is sentenced accused of knowingly making false statements about water quality.
John Couey was sentenced this week by senior United States District Judge Glen Davidson in Oxford following a guilty plea to five felony counts of making false material statements in documents required to be maintained under the Clean Water Act.
Couey is the owner and lab director of Davis Research Inc. located in Avon. Davis Research performed analytical testing services for more than 100 cities, towns, state and federal agencies and businesses in the Delta.
He falsified over 1000 lab reports of waste water that were submitted to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to demonstrate compliance under the Clean Water Act.
Couey is sentenced to 18 months on each of the five counts of conviction to run concurrently.
He is to report to prison on March 16th of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.