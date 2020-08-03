I stopped by the Delta Blues Museum to speak with the executive director about how they are going to celebrate John Lee Hooker's birthday while dealing with Covid-19.
"We will have merchandise specials in the gift shop, we have some special exhibits in the gallery, we have a collection of his guitars. As well as an amp, one of his shirts and some other awards of his in the gallery as well as samples of his recordings."
With covid still on the rise, shelley says that the museum is looking to do more virtual field trips in the future to combat Covid-19.
"We are looking at doing more virtual field trips down the line, we are kind of monitoring covid and changing our plans as the virus changes."
During the celebration Shelley says that they will offer a sweet treat to the guests that come if they can safely do it.
"And on the 22nd if we can safely do it will offer cupcakes to our guest but since we do require a mask we may have to rethink how we celebrate his actual birthday on August 22nd."
