Jordan Johnson Sentenced

A Georgia native sentenced Monday for the armed robbery of a Greenwood man.
Circuit Judge Margaret Carey-McCray sentenced Jordan Johnson to 20 years for the armed robbery of Hiram Eastland that happened in Greenwood.
Johnson faces multiple charges including armed robbery charges and commercial robbery linked to the Eastland's law office.
Johnson also charged with the armed robbery of Richard Logan. He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced as a habitual offender and will serve the entirety of his sentence.
Both Judge McCray and Eastland expressed their interest in his rehabilitation while he serves his sentence. The judge ordered Johnson to complete his GED along with multiple assessments for drug and alcohol abuse and anger management.
