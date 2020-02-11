JSU President Steps Down After Prostitution Sting Allegations

President of Jackson State University, steps down after his arrest in a prostitution sting.
Several media outlets report that 57-year old William Bynum Junior was arrested in Clinton, Mississippi this weekend.
He faces charges of procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana for his alleged role in the crime.
Bynum resigned as president yesterday morning. Bynum previously served as president of Mississippi Valley State University.
Detectives made 17 arrests over the weekend on prostitution charges, including eight felonies, after making contact through the dark web.
Another arrest made was Shonda McCarthy, who is listed as a JSU professor, for her alleged role in the case.
Meanwhile, in an emergency meeting, IHL has named Thomas Hudson acting president for Jackson State University. Hudson was special assistant to the president and chief diversity officer.
