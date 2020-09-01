Loved by many, admired by all. Julia Reed, a Greenville Mississippi native dies from cancer at age 59. "She was a light in everybody's eye." Hank Burdine a close friend to Julia says this will be a big loss to the community because she was such a staple here

"She had a Heart here, even though she lived in New York, New Orleans and all around, her heart was always in the Mississippi Delta."
 She didn't live here her entire life but she was so involved with the community it almost seems as if she did. 
 "A strong proponent for revitalization of Washington County and the downtown association to get downtown going again. She was extremely involved with the world hot tamale festival. She brought in writers and chef's from all over this country."
 More important than being a writer or a author, she's was a great person
"Julia Reed had a heart as big as the Mississippi river. she was a proponent of the delta, she loved everyone around here so much. 

