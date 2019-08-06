A justice rally held on yesterday after a Mississippi man claims a traffic stop in Water Valley last month wound up in a brutal attack by an officer.
A justice rally involving a press conference and a prayers of thanks for Logan's health and for justice happened at the Springhill Church. Logan's attorney said he has had a concussion, stitches, and nightmares since the altercation with police on July 18th.
Logan's Attorney, Carlos Moore says "They already tased him. They were choking him. He sit there and begged for his life."
Logan was pulled over at a driver license checkpoint when he was allegedly beaten and tased by four officers. Logan was taken to the hospital in the intensive care unit. Two officers also received injury.. One with a torn leg ligament, and one in need of knee surgery...
The Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department believe Logan was possibly under the influence of narcotics and that he resisted and attacked the officers first.
Trayvon Martin's attorney, Benjamin Crump will also be assisting with the case.
Moore says, "He knows all the tricks and maneuvers that they're going to pursue. And so we're going to be ready to defend him. And counteract them. And so I think having him on the team, uh, he's been practicing longer than I have and so its going to be a good team."
According to the North Mississippi Herald, Sheriff Humphreys denies these allegations saying Logan attempted to run toward the officers twice. The report also adds that two officers had to seek medical treatment after the arrest. Logan is now charged with resisting arrest , possession of a controlled substance and two counts of assault against an officer.
