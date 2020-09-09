Kanye West and Medical Marijuana on MS November Ballot

If you intend to vote this year. Here are some things you may see on your ballot.
First, through Initiative 65, medical marijuana will be on the November 3rd ballot. According to their website, more than 20 Mississippi politicians blocked the proposed bill. More than 228,000 Mississippians signed the petition to qualify Initiative 65 on the ballot.
For presidential candidates, Mississippians can expect to see Kanye West on the ballot as well. To qualify to be on the Mississippi ballot, West was required to pay a $2,500 dollar fee to the Secretary of State's Office and get at least 1,000 signatures from Mississippi voters.
West was denied being on the ballot in some states, but will be on ballots in Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Utah.
