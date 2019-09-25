Kool & the Gang tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for the Grammy award-winning group, Kool & the Gang.
The group will perform Thursday, October 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bologna Performing Arts Center at Delta State University.
Kool & the Gang officially launched in 1969 after performing for five years under various band titles. The group has recorded a number of hits over the years including “Jungle Boogie,” "Ladies’ Night,” “Celebration” and “Cherish.”
In addition to two Grammys, Kool and the Gang have won seven American Music Awards and a Music Business Association Chairman’s Award for artistic achievement.
They have compiled 25 top-10 R&B hits and nine top-10 pop hits, as well as 31 gold and platinum albums.
Approaching their 50th anniversary, Kool & the Gang recently had artifacts from the band’s archive go on display at the newly opened Grammy Museum Experience in Newark, New Jersey. Also, a street in their hometown of Jersey City, New Jersey, was renamed in their honor: Kool & the Gang Way.
Tickets start at $60 and are available at the BPAC ticket office, 662-846-4626, or online at www.bolognapac.com.
